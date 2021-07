Love this photo Kanye West posted on Instagram- it’s a picture of the room he’s sleeping in while he finishes up his Donda album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It DOES resemble a college dorm room – Kanye captioned the pic “No distractions.” Question is: It’s been a looooong wait for this album, with many postponements- will the huge build-up HELP sales or hurt them?

Photo: Instagram

