John Corbett: What Does His Condo Tell You?

Suddenly it seems that everything we ever thought about John Corbett is totally wrong! He always seemed like such a super-nice down-home kind of guy who loves horses and nature. (A bit like his character Aiden on SATC) But today TMZ reported that Corbett is selling his character-revealing West Hollywood Condo in the (very nice) Empire West building and they published photos of the place. What a SHOCK! It looked like the home of a pornographer (like Larry Flynt) or a satan worshipper! BLACK floors and BLACK ceilings with thick gold trim everywhere. Almost every wall is MIRRORED with dizzying reflections in all directions! Even the kitchen is black, along with the bathroom. The furniture is bulky – gaudy and pretentious, loaded with gold trim and not at all comfortable! It’s beyond Liberace! We are surprised that John’s girlfriend Bo Derek didn’t take one look and RUN! We just cannot imagine John Corbett living like this….

Oh yeah- it’s listed at $1.6 mil for 1600 sq ft.

Top photo: BACKGRID-USA: John and Bo in 2018

Bottom Photo: Nenu Focus- visit TMZ to see more condo pix!

