Ganni & Depop’s Collab Is A Peter Pan Collar Dream

On Wednesday, Ganni announced a new partnership with Gen Z’s favorite online marketplace Depop, featuring the Danish brand’s signature oversized Peter Pan collars. For this collaboration, the two brands tapped six women designers and creatives from the Depop ecosystem, including English singer-songwriter Griff, to rework collars from past Ganni collections.

“At Ganni, we’re always looking for new ways to rework existing fabrics and become more responsible,” said Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup in a press release. “It’s been so exciting working with a collective of all-female creatives to bring some big collar energy, and make them feel fresh and fun again.”

Since 2017, Peter Pan collars have been one of Ganni’s brand signatures, making appearances on everything from poplin shirts to nap dresses. So it’s no surprise that the label chose this style for the collaboration, using fabric from past seasons featuring floral, animal, and graphic prints.

Retailing between $90 and $140, the collars are available to shop exclusively on Depop through the sellers’ pages. Proceeds for Griff’s customized Ganni collar will be donated to Warchild, which empowers young people in conflict areas.

Collaboration between the two entities feels like a natural fit: Over the past year, Depop has grown swiftly, thanks to the rise in resale and thrift, and was acquired by Etsy in June 2021. Meanwhile, Ganni has expanded its sustainability and recycling efforts. Last year, the brand partnered with Levi’s for a denim rental program that reworked old Levi’s jeans into three Ganni designs.

But, according to Reffstrup, this time around the collaboration centers on the community of #GanniGirls on Depop. “I love how Depop is so easy to use as a platform, and like Ganni is all about celebrating [and] expressing your individual style and connecting with a community that cares about a more circular and responsible future,” adds Reffstrup. The collars are now available to shop on depop.com.

