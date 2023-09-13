Cyclist Wesley Kreder Survives Heart Attack: Focus Shifts to Recovery

This article was last updated on September 13, 2023

Cyclist Wesley Kreder suffers heart attack, future as professional athlete uncertain

Dutch cyclist Wesley Kreder suffered a heart attack but is grateful to be alive. His Cofidis team reports that his medical situation is now under control, however, his future in professional cycling remains uncertain.

Cyclist’s Shocking Medical Episode

Dutch rider Wesley Kreder, 32, experienced a heart attack in the late hours of August 28. Thanks to the immediate response from his wife and parents-in-law, who provided first aid, Kreder’s life was saved. He was quickly transported to the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven for treatment.

Diagnosis and Treatment

After being admitted to the hospital, it was discovered that Kreder was suffering from an inflamed heart muscle. He remained in the hospital for over a week and was finally discharged on September 6. Currently, his condition is being closely monitored by a cardiologist. Due to his health situation, Kreder will not be competing for the remainder of this cycling season, according to Cofidis.

A Cycling Community in Shock

This incident comes on the heels of another shocking medical episode involving Belgian cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck. Van Hooydonck, part of the Jumbo-Visma team, fell ill while driving and caused an accident. Currently, he is on the road to recovery.

Recovery is a Priority

Wesley Kreder expresses gratitude for surviving heart attack and focuses on recovery

Kreder, reflecting on his recent heart attack, expressed disbelief at the turn of events. “It’s hard to believe that I had a heart attack two weeks ago,” he shared. “I am now able to walk outside again and take care of my children, who are six and two years old. However, I need time to fully recover.”

Although the doctors have not explicitly stated whether Kreder can return to professional cycling, he remains hopeful. He states that it is still too early to discuss his future in the sport, but he hopes to be able to ride again within a few weeks. For now, his main focus is on his recovery and enjoying life. Kreder expressed immense gratitude for still being alive.

Kreder’s Cycling Journey

Kreder joined Cofidis in the previous year, adding to his extensive career as a cyclist. Previously, he has ridden for teams such as Wanty, Vacansoleil, and Rabobank. Throughout his career, Kreder has achieved two professional victories, including the Ster ZLM Tour and the Tour de Vendée. His most recent race was the Tour of Poland, which took place in August.

As the cycling community rallies around Wesley Kreder during his recovery, his future as a professional athlete remains uncertain. However, his survival and positive attitude serve as a testament to his resilience and determination.

