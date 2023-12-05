Jordan Stolz trumps Nuis at 1,500 meters

This article was last updated on December 5, 2023

Nineteen-year-old Stolz beats Nuis in 1,500 meters

Jordan Stolz has won a World Cup match for the first time this season, defeating Kjeld Nuis in the 1,500 meters in Stavanger and breaking the track record with a time of 1.44.67.

Nuis only had words of praise for his competitor, fifteen years his junior: “fantastic race, hats off, very good”. The Dutchman did not expect an improvement in the track record. “I thought it would be a bit too ambitious. But the fact that he dives under it is phenomenal. Very clever.”

Stolz had skipped the World Cup races in Beijing, but was allowed to start in the A group due to his fourteenth place in the World Cup rankings.

The reigning world champion in the skating mile went fast on the Norwegian ice and managed to maintain his speed well. With half a lap to go, the American threw both arms loose. The result was a track record. The previous record, which he had set a year ago at 1.44.89, was also in his name.

Nuis was under Stolz’s schedule for most of the race, but then visibly struggled in the final lap, resulting in a finishing time of 1.45.34, earning him the silver medal. Japan’s Kazuya Yamada took bronze with 1.45.74.

Rust is recovering

Fourth place went to Patrick Roest, who had recovered well from his collapse in the 10,000 meters. After a slow start, he turned on the turbo and accelerated to 1.45.78.

Thomas Krol, the silver medalist of the last Olympic Games, has still not regained his form, finishing ninth in Stavanger with a time of 1.46.79.

Fall on team sprint

There was no success for the Netherlands in the team sprint. The gold went to the Norwegian team, which consisted of Pal Myhren Kristensen, Bjorn Magnussen and Havard Lorentzen, with a winning time of 1.19.30.

Sniffling Nuis after losing to Stolz: ‘This will ultimately make me better’

Nuis won gold in the kilometer on Friday, but said he stood up “very poorly” after the 1,000 meters. “But the race today went better than the entry. I had a bit of wobbly legs. The tank emptied a little faster than the previous times. Stolz is simply the best today. He deserved the win.”

