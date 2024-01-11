Groenewoud Triumphs in Noordlaren

This article was last updated on January 11, 2024

Two out of two: Groenewoud also triumphs on natural ice in Noordlaren

Evert Hoolwerf was victorious among the men.

Hoolwerf sprints to victory in Noordlaren, Visser dies in the last corner

Groenewoud also won yesterday in Winterswijk, after a weekend in which she competed on the long track in Thialf won three European titles. “I am very happy with this week,” she said afterwards with a sense of understatement.

In the last of the eighty laps, Groenewoud took first place just before the last bend and then sprinted to victory with superior power. In the sprint of a leading group she beat Lianne van Loon and Esther Kiel.

Kiel and Van Loon were also on the podium in Winterswijk, but Van Loon was third and Kiel second.

Hoolwerf was the fastest in a sprint among the men. Harm Visser, who won the first natural ice marathon yesterday in Winterswijk, was tagged and could not sprint at full speed. He now finished third behind Jordy Harink.

