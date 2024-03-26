Kaori Sakamoto: Winning her Third Consecutive World Figure Skating Championship

This article was last updated on March 26, 2024

A Stellar Victory for Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto

Demonstrating once again her superior prowess on ice, Kaori Sakamoto has clinched her third consecutive World Figure Skating Championship in Montreal. Known for her intricate short freestyle routines, the 23-year-old Japanese figure skater came in fourth this time, only to steal the title with an unforgettable performance in her free freestyle act.

A Young Yet Powerful Podium Lineup

Adding to the event’s testament of showcasing young talent, the podium was graced by two 17-year-old figure skaters alongside Sakamoto. Isabeau Levito of the United States and South Korea’s Kim Chae-yeon trailed behind Sakamoto to secure the second and third positions, respectively.

A Tough Break for European Champion Loena Hendrickx

Entering the championship at the top of her game after winning the short freestyle distinction on Wednesday, Loena Hendrickx was considered the frontrunner for the title. However, fate had different plans for the 24-year-old Belgian figure skater. Burdened by hip-related discomforts during her stay in Canada, Hendrickx fell during the free freestyle performance, which led to her undesired descent from the top spot to the fourth position.

About Sakamoto’s Historic Achievement

Despite a convoluted competition, Sakamoto’s performance stood out indisputably. With her accumulated score tallying 222.96, she effectively demonstrated why she is the reigning champion. This win puts her on the same pedestal as Peggy Flemming, an American legend in the sport. Sakamoto is the first figure skater since Flemming (1966-1968) to win the world title thrice in a row.

