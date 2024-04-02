Dutch Hockey Icons De Goede and Van Geffen Miss Olympic Selection

This article was last updated on April 2, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

A New Direction For Dutch National Hockey Team

In a shocking revelation, Dutch hockey players Eva Drummond-De Goede and Margot van Geffen found themselves out of the national team, as declared by coach Paul van Ass, who recently announced the training group for the FIH Pro League and the imminent Olympic Games in Paris.

A Look Back at De Goede’s and Geffen’s Remarkable Careers

Both De Goede and Geffen enjoyed successful and illustrious careers with the Dutch hockey team. Drummond-De Goede, with an impressive tally of 266 international games, and Van Geffen, hot on her trail with 265 matches, represented the nation across various prestigious platforms. Together, they helped their team clinch three world titles and two gold Olympic medals, placing them among the elite. Only Minke Smabers, a former national player with 312 games under her belt, has represented the Dutch team more times. De Goede also added a glittering gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing to her career accolades. Her exceptional skills and performance saw her being crowned as the world’s best player consecutively in 2018 and 2019.

Coach Van Ass Explains the Tough Decision

Expressing his sentiments, coach Van Ass affirmed that the decision didn’t come easy. He emphasized the weight of their contributions to both Dutch and international hockey and acknowledged their status as inspirational figures in the sport. However, he also pointed out the necessity of the move. Van Ass explained, “My job as national coach, in collaboration with my staff, is to select the players most poised to excel at the Olympic Games. Unfortunately, we believe that Eva and Margot are no longer among this group.”

A Series of Unexpected Exclusions

This decision follows earlier exclusions of other prominent players by Van Ass. Veteran Lidewij Welten missed out on the selection earlier this year, a move that was met with considerable disappointment. For De Goede, this announcement marks the end of her celebrated international career. The 35-year-old player had been contemplating moving to South Africa post the Games, her spouse’s homeland. On the other hand, Van Geffen, a staple player of HGC, stands on unfamiliar grounds as the interest on her future with the national team mounts.

Conclusion

As the clock ticks down to the Olympics, the exclusion of De Goede and Van Geffen, both instrumental figures in Dutch hockey, from the national team roster gobsmacks fans and participants alike. Their feats remain entrenched in the annals of hockey; however, the attention now shifts to the newly-selected players aspiring to leave an indelible mark on the upcoming games.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.