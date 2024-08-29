This article was last updated on August 29, 2024

First skating riot a fact: Anema does not allow skaters to train with the pursuit team

It is the end of August, but the first riot in the skating world is already a fact. The women of Albert Heijn Zaanlander will not participate in the central training sessions for the national team pursuit this season.

This means that Marijke Groenewoud, Elisa Dul and Melissa Wijfje, among others, will be missing from the central training sessions, which national coach Rintje Ritsma uses to form a team for the World Cup competitions.

‘Other drivers not ready’

Coach Jillert Anema of Albert Heijn Zaanlander believes that these training sessions do not make his skaters better, but actually worse. “My athletes are completely ready for it,” he tells Schaatsen.nl. “Other riders don’t…”

By this he refers to teams that, according to him, “consistently” withdraw skaters and “do not take their task seriously”. Anema emphasizes that there is no personal dispute with the national coach.

“As a result, you get a huge difference in potential in such training. That makes our skaters weaker. That is of no use to me. I have to ensure that my skaters improve.”

World Champion

It is not the first time that the team pursuit has caused friction within the skating world. The Dutch women are traditionally strong in the event – last season Joy Beune, Marijke Groenewoud and the now retired Irene Schouten won the seventh world title for the Netherlands – but things do not always run smoothly.

For example, the women were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships because Beune rode with a bare ankle. Last season, Beune forgot her transponders during a World Cup, so the Netherlands’ time did not count.

There has also been a lot of buzz about joint training for years. The national coach would like to train together with his selection, but other interests also play a role in the commercial teams; Each team has its own training structure and there are many matches during the season, leaving little time.

Own training

“We train for the team pursuit every week,” says Anema, who points out that his skaters will remain available for the World Cup competitions. “I recommend that all teams do that.”

National coach Ritsma does not think that the absence of Anema’s women’s team will cause problems. There are plenty of good skaters to choose from, he says. “I can always select an experienced trio from the group of participants in a World Cup.”

The skating season starts on November 8 in Heerenveen with the qualifying competitions for the World Cups. The first World Cup competitions will be held in Nagano, Japan, from November 22 to 24.

