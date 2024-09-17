Skater Joep Wennemars has had knee surgery

This article was last updated on September 17, 2024

Skater Wennemars has had knee surgery: ‘Do everything you can to return quickly’

Skater Joep Wennemars will not be in action for the time being. The 21-year-old long track skater from Team Jumbo had surgery on his left knee on Friday.

Last week Wennemars was injured during a training in Thialf. After examination it became clear that it was a tear in his meniscus.

“I want to be positive, looking back will get me nowhere. I will do everything I can to return to the ice quickly and come out stronger,” he says in a press release.

On the advice of the doctors, Wennemars had the operation. “Not nice to hear, but what needs to be done has to be done. I will keep it positive and will do my utmost to come out of this as strong as possible. Bad news is never timely, but it could always be worse”

Last year Wennemars won silver at the National Sprint Championships in Heerenveen and was then allowed to participate in the World Sprint Championships in Inzell. Until 2026 he is still under contract with Team Jumbo, which will be called Team Essent from October 1.

The new skating season starts on November 8 in Heerenveen with the qualifying tournament for the World Cups.

