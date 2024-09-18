Italian top scorer of the 1990 World Cup Salvatore Schillaci (59) died of colon cancer

This article was last updated on September 18, 2024

Italian top scorer of the 1990 World Cup Schillaci (59) died of colon cancer

Italian footballer Salvatore Schillaci died on Wednesday from colon cancer at the age of 59. The striker, affectionately known as ‘Totò’, made a splash at the 1990 World Cup, when he was crowned the best player and top scorer of the tournament.

Schillaci had only played one practice match for Italy when he was called up for the World Cup in his own country by national coach Azeglio Vicini in 1990. The attacker had only had one season in Serie A, but won the UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia with Juventus.

No, La Squadra Azzurra did not win the world title. The semi-final was lost to Diego Maradona’s Argentina. Yet Schillaci had emerged as Italy’s hero by scoring no fewer than six times, while the striker initially started the tournament as a reserve.

Ultimately, the born Sicilian played 16 international matches. After the 1990 World Cup he only scored one more goal.

The small (1.73 meters) and fast attacker never reached the level of the 1990 World Cup again. He played only three seasons at Juventus and played for Internazionale for two more years, after which he ended his career in Japan with Jubilo Iwata in the late 1990s.

Schillaci had been ill for a long time. Two weeks ago he was admitted to hospital because of colon cancer. He died on Wednesday morning from complications of the disease.

