Voskamp on World Cup podium 500 meters for the first time, bronze Scheperkamp

Dione Voskamp and Merijn Scheperkamp won a medal in the second 500 meters during the first World Cup weekend in Nagano. For Voskamp (silver) it was her first medal in the World Cup, for Scheperkamp (bronze) his second.

Voskamp defeated Jutta Leerdam in a Dutch meeting on Sunday and finished second with 37.84. The victory went to the American Erin Jackson, who clocked 37.78. Her compatriot Kimi Goetz took the bronze with a time of 37.98.

Until Sunday, Voskamp’s best World Cup result was sixth place. However, she did receive a gold medal once in 2019 as part of the team sprint team in Nagano.

Voskamp sees his dream come true with a silver medal: ‘I have to process it for a while’

“This is a dream come true,” Voskamp beamed. “I had set this goal in recent months. I thought: it could be achievable. Of course I didn’t know when, but hoped for this year.”

Immediately after her race, Voskamp could not fully comprehend that she had come second. “I really wanted this and it has now happened. I have to process it for a while, I don’t think I have fully figured it out yet.”

Ideal draw for Voskamp

Voskamp and Leerdam were close to each other in the first 500 meters in Nagano on Friday – 38.07 to 38.04 – and were linked in the second 500 meters.

An ideal draw for 27-year-old Voskamp, ​​as it turned out. Voskamp opened faster than Leerdam and was in the slipstream of the 1,000 meter specialist at the intersection. She took full advantage of this, meaning that Leerdam, who ultimately set the thirteenth fastest time (38.28), was no longer able to close the gap.

Scheperkamp takes bronze

Scheperkamp finished in third place for the men with a time of 34.73. For him it was the second World Cup medal in his career; two years ago he won a silver medal in Heerenveen.

Jordan Stolz was once again supreme. The American remained one hundredth above the track record with 34.41 and took his fourth gold medal of this weekend. He was also untouchable in the first 500 meters, the 1,000 and the 1,500 meters.

Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama finished second between Stolz and Scheperkamp in 34.49.

Goud Groenewoud on mass start

Marijke Groenewoud took the gold medal in the mass start. She impressively defeated the Canadian Ivanie Blondin in the mass start. Elisa Dul came third. Earlier in the day, Groenewoud also took the gold with the Dutch pursuit team.

There was little else to do in the mass start. Not once was a run-out attempt made, after which it became a sprint after six kilometers. Blondin was brought well by Valerie Maltais and was the first to go through the last bend. However, Groenewoud just slipped past at the finish.

Among the men there was bronze for Bart Hoolwerf. Timothy Loubineaud took the win. The Frenchman arrived alone after an exciting race over six kilometers.

Jorrit Bergsma tried to jump away several times, but was always caught up by Bart Swings. When Loubineaud jumped away after the last intermediate sprint, the Belgian did not react. Because the Italian duo also refused to work together, the Frenchman took the victory.

