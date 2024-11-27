This article was last updated on November 27, 2024

Uber Eats stops self-employed

Uber Eats will stop self-employed workers and will hire delivery drivers through a temporary employment agency from next spring. The company was the last meal delivery company in the Netherlands that still worked with self-employed people.

Uber Eats has thousands of couriers driving around the Netherlands. They can see via an app where there are jobs and can then accept them. Soon, delivery people will work through a temporary employment agency and will have to register for services.

The company takes the decision because of the changing rules for self-employed people and court rulings on the rights and obligations of self-employed people. Uber Eats already started a trial with the system last year.

Victory for FNV

The step is a victory for the FNV union, which for years litigated against companies with self-employed people and demanded that delivery drivers be employed. In this way they build up unemployment benefits and are entitled to sickness benefits.

Deliveroo, which has already left the Netherlands, also worked with self-employed people. The largest player in the Netherlands, Thuisbezorgd, has been working with delivery drivers for some time.

Self-employed people in the taxi

The decision means nothing for drivers who drive as self-employed for the taxi service Uber. According to Uber, this is a completely different world, as drivers have invested in permits and vehicles and more companies in the taxi industry work with self-employed people. There is still a lawsuit between Uber and the FNV about this issue.

