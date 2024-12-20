This article was last updated on December 20, 2024

Possibly Russian skaters at the 2026 Winter Games, but under a neutral flag

From next season, Russian skaters will be allowed to participate in qualifying competitions for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina. This was reported by the ISU, the international skating union. This concerns long track skaters, figure skaters and short track skaters.

“Participating in the Winter Olympic Games is the pinnacle of any skating career,” explains the ISU, “so extensive research has been done into whether we could use the IOC’s recommendations to create a route for athletes affiliated with the sports federations of Russia and Belarus .”

Since March 1, 2022, it has not been possible for skaters of Russian or Belarusian nationality to participate in international competitions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian athletes were officially not welcome at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing due to… doping suspension, but many athletes still participated under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

World champions and record holders

The ISU’s decision may mean good news for athletes such as Angelina Golikova (world champion in the 500 meters in 2021), Pavel Kulizhnikov (world record holder and multiple world champion in the 500 meters) and Natalya Voronina (world record holder and world champion in the 5,000 meters in 2020). .

However, their return to international competitions is subject to conditions. The Russian and Belarusian skating associations may only send one skater or couple (in figure skating) per distance. Moreover, they must compete under a neutral flag.

Russian athletes were already welcome at the Summer Games in Paris last summer, who also had to compete under a neutral flag.

