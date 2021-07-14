Amazon in talks to sponsor All Blacks rugby kit

Technology giant Amazon is in discussions with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) over a shirt sponsorship deal worth NZ$20 million (US$13.9 million) per year, according to the New Zealand Herald (NZH).

The report says Amazon would not use the name of its company at the front of the All Blacks’ playing jersey if a deal is agreed, but would instead use the inventory to promote founder Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge initiative.

Amazon's sustainability initiative was launched in 2019, in the face of criticism over the company's massive carbon footprint, with the aim of meeting the goals of the Paris climate agreement ten years early.

AIG, the US insurance group, has been the main jersey sponsor of the All Blacks since 2012, but their current deal with NZR is set to expire at the end of this year.

British petrochemical firm Ineos was also recently linked with a deal to become a secondary All Blacks sponsor. According to the report, the Ineos deal could be worth in the region of US$5.7 million a year but needs the approval of Adidas, NZR's technical partner.

Amazon has previously worked with NZR having produced the All or Nothing documentary series with the All Blacks.