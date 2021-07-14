Mouni Roy applauds her close friend Mandira Bedi for her toughness and posts throwback pictures from their girly gang meetup

Mandira Bedi, who is still remembered for her shy and bubbly character of Preeti Singh from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is devastated due to the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. Mouni Roy, the actress's close pal, thought of cheering her up and held an intimate gathering for her. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some throwback pictures, where both can be seen having a gala time together.

In the pictures, the two can be seen sharing a close bond and striking a pose, while another picture shows their goofy side. Extending her appreciation Mouni captioned her post as, “MY BABY STRONGEST ♥️???????? @mandirabedi.” Friends and fans of both the actresses were quick to notice it and bombarded the posts with lots of heart emojis and poured out their share of love too. Actresses like Shamita Shetty, Aashka Goradia, Sonal Chauhan, and Asha Negi were the first ones to shower their affection on Mandira and Mouni.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mandira's late husband, Raj Kaushal was a director and producer and made films like Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. On June 30 he passed away due to a heart attack and the inconsolable Mandira took on the responsibility to perform the last rites of her beloved husband as her son Vir, was too young for it. She shared a few pictures with Raj and captioned them with broken heart emoji and also changed her profile picture to black to show remorse.

Since her husband's demise, Mandira has been admired and appreciated for her decision and strength. Fans and friends have been constantly sending out love, energy, and positivity on her way, while many also called her out for her boldness and empowerment. Raj is survived by his son Vir, daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal and wife Mandira Bedi.

Also Read: Mouni Roy aces soft glam look, ties her hair in French braids

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results