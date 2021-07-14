Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a childhood picture while wishing brother, Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on July 12 wished her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with a throwback picture from their childhood days. The actress shared two pictures along with an adorable note.

One of the pictures shared by Priyanka was from their childhood days where the siblings are seen enjoying waves at a beach together. The second image features Siddharth and their mother Madhu Chopra posing alongside a food truck. Near the truck we can see a special message from Priyanka and Nick Jonas. “Dearest Sid, Happy birthday. We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you. Nick and Didi," read the message on the board kept near the truck.

While sharing the posts on her Instagram handle, in the caption Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Sid. Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. wishing you so much joy and laughter.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals with James G Boulter and socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

Priyanka will next be seen in the Hollywood films Text For You and Matrix 4 and is expected to announce her next Bollywood film soon.

