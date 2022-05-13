United States wins world rugby cup 2031 hosting rights

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 13, 2022

The United States will host the men’s world rugby cup in 2031 and the women’s World Cup two years later.

The RFU of England estimates that hosting the 2025 World Cup will bring approximately £156 million.

As World Rugby mapped out all destination countries for its global events until 2033, England was confirmed as the 2025 women’s World Cup hosts.

At a council meeting in Dublin, it was decided that Australia would host both the men’s and women’s competitions in 2027 and 2029.

In a first for rugby union, the United States has been permitted to host the men’s and women’s tournaments with 2031 and 2033, respectively, in the hopes of increasing interest in the country.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 2025 women’s World Cup – it’s going to be great,” said Sue Day, chief operating officer of the Rugby Football Union.

“By collaborating closely with the government, UK Sport, Sport England, and World Rugby, we will leave an enduring legacy for women’s rugby in England, the United Kingdom, and around the world, both in terms of drawing new players and fans.”

Inside Australia’s 2027 World Rugby Cup bid: ‘This is an opportunity to reshape the landscape’

The cost of staging the World Rugby Cup in 2031 and 2033 in the United States will be $500 million.

“The tournament will also assist the economy across the country.”

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) estimates that the tournament will boost the UK economy by £156 million (US$183.2 million) and has set the goal of hosting the most attended women’s World Rugby Cup ever.

Pool games will be played across the country as part of the new 16-team structure, with the final set to take place at Twickenham in front of an expected 82,000-strong audience.

It will be England’s first hosting of the tournament since 2010, and they are the current Six Nations champions and the game’s top-ranked team, and they will be favorites to win this year’s World Rugby Cup in New Zealand.

Following the acrimonious contest for the 2023 men’s World Rugby Cup, World Rugby has announced its following five events in order to guarantee ‘hosting assurance.’

A ‘new model that will see World Rugby build partnerships with national unions and governments to establish a local delivery mechanism in each nation’ was also endorsed by the game’s global governing body.

Australia, which hosted the successful 2003 men’s event, which was won by England, is considered as a safe pair of hands for 2027 and 2029, while America’s turn in the spotlight early next decade provides the opportunity to increase the sport’s appeal in new countries.

“USA Rugby will now enter a new phase, ensuring that the sport’s most cherished event serves as a springboard for building long-term, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast,” said Ross Young, CEO of USA Rugby.