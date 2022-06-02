Good News Hollie Davidson to referee men’s rugby 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

When Scottish referee Hollie Davidson heads an all-female match officials crew for the men’s international between Portugal and Italy on June 25, she will create history.

Sara Cox of England and Aurelie Groizeleau of France will serve as Davidson’s assistant referees, with Claire Hodnett of England serving as the Television Match Official for the match in Lisbon.

It will be the first time an all-female crew has led a men’s Test match, as well as the first time a female referee has refereed a men’s Six Nations team in a Test match.

In 2017, Hollie Davidson became the first full-time professional women’s referee for the Scottish Rugby Union.

She has refereed in the European Challenge Cup and has taken control of four men’s matches in the United Rugby Championship.

Davidson remarked, “It is a fantastic honour and an achievement I am proud of to be the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations squad.”

I couldn’t believe it when I received the news since I didn’t expect anything like this to happen so soon in my career, but I’m incredibly pleased of myself and looking forward to the summer.

This news underlines the strength and depth that has been built in female match officials throughout the world, and illustrates the various avenues accessible to women and girls who wish to get involved in this wonderful game, said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.