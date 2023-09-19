Rugby World Cup 2023: What to look out for in second week

This article was last updated on September 19, 2023

This World Cup of rugby we have seen tier 2 nations footing it with the big guns.

There’s been a marked improvement on previous Rugby World Cups.

Finally theres a call for the rugby world organizers to expand the teams for the next World Cup.

It’s the only way to improve the tier 2 nations.

Canada and US didn’t qualify for this tournament, howsevecr they have to be given a realistic opportunity to compete.

Government have to support the development of the game like Chile, Uruguay, Fiji and Portugal that receives support.

Fiji caused a major upset by defeating Australia stop.

Women’s rugby in Canada has acheived amazing goals and will be participating at the Olympics in Paris France.

