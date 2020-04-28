1xBet bet site in India provides the best odds

At the end of the season, Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma may go to Real Madrid. According to the data provided, Real is ready to offer 50 million euros for Donnarumma. You can watch the young goalkeeper’s performance in his new team on the website of the popular bookmaker. The 1xBet bet site in India will be interesting for those who want to make money on bets. Here, cappers are offered great coefficients and instant payouts.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the most promising goalkeepers of the Italian league. He participated in the European Youth Championship 2015, where he played as the main goalkeeper. In that tournament, the Italians were able to reach the quarter finals. Having shown good statistics and high-quality performance, in the summer of 2016 Gianluigi was invited to the main lineup of the Italian national team. Gianluigi is considered the youngest player to have been called up to the national team in the last 100 years. The debut took place in a friendly match against the French national team.

His statistics for the 2019/2020 season:

number of matches played – 24;

number of yellow cards – 3;

goals missed – 30.

Register on the 1xBet bet site in India to be able to earn on bets. You will also get access to online broadcasts of games featuring J. Donnarumma. According to the source, Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with the game of Thibaut Courtois, so he is considering other options. Since Donnarumma doesn’t want to renew the contract with Milan, in the summer of 2021 he may receive the status of a “free agent”.

The Rossoneri, in turn, aims to get as much as possible from the goalkeeper's transfer, using the interest of PSG and Chelsea in Donnarumma.

The FIFA esports battle champions league on 1xBet is considered an equally popular betting section. If you are not interested in real football, you can try to earn on esports betting. The bookmaker provides fast payouts and wide betting line. You can profit from the success of the club in the virtual Champions League.

Bet on cards games on 1xBet

Now, the bookmaker provides the opportunity to bet not only on football, basketball, tennis and esports. Not every user understands rules of some sports well enough predict the outcome of a match. Therefore, the bookmaker offers 1xbet.in/en/poker .

Gamblers can also enjoy popular real-time card games. It is enough to register on the site, then select the game of interest, and place a bet on the 1xBet platform. You can play with both virtual and real money.