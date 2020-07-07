Transfer Talk: Who is interesting the Premier League’s big clubs?

The Premier League season is edging towards its climax as clubs in the division start preparing for next campaign. Getting the summer transfer window right will be a necessity for some sides, with targets undoubtedly lined up already, and some deals possibly even done behind closed doors before being made official at a later date.

Clubs occupying the lower end of the Premier League table like Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United will be aiming to kick on next campaign and establish some long-term stability in England’s top flight. In contrast, clubs near the top of the division will be desperate to close the gap on runaway champions Liverpool and mount more of a challenge next campaign.

With the summer transfer window approaching, we thought we’d go through a few players England’s top sides have been linked with.

Liverpool

After sealing the Premier League title, Liverpool’s hierarchy could be forgiven if they fancied taking a break and playing dragon slots for Canadian players or indulging in a spot of Football Manager. However, there is still work to be done for next season it appears. Jurgen Klopp isn’t a manager to stand still, so reinforcements have been linked. Wolves’ rapid winger Adama Traore and their striker Raul Jimenez are being suggested as possible targets for the Reds, as is Napoli’s commanding centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester City

Manchester City will be desperate to catch up with Liverpool, and like Klopp, Guardiola is a boss who is always looking to improve. City’s defence has been an issue all season, so like Liverpool, the club has been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, alongside Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell. In terms of potential reinforcements in attacking areas, Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is endlessly rumoured to be of interest, alongside Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Leicester City

Leicester have shown remarkable progress in recent years, which appears to have shown no signs of slowing down under Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes will be desperate

to cement their place in the top four, which is why the likes of Liverpool’s Adam Lallana and Southampton’s giant centre-back Jannik Vestergaard have been linked.

Tottenham

(Image via https://twitter.com/TranSPURS)

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to a summer rebuild, and that is exactly what Tottenham’s ageing squad with a number of players who have gone stale need. The North London club has been heavily linked with PSG duo Thomas Meunier and Thiago Silva, Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, Chelsea centre back Kurt Zouma and Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Manchester United

Manchester United are expected to spend big in the summer, although whether or not they’ll secure all of their desired targets remains to be seen. The Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford rumours won’t go away, alongside the Red Devils’ link to Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Willian.

Chelsea

Chelsea have shown steady progress under club legend Frank Lampard this campaign, but their squad is fairly thin and lacks experience. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have already been tied up, but owner Roman Abramovich is expected to front up some more cash for additions to the squad. West Ham’s Declan Rice, Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Juventus’ Fernando Bernardeschi are catching their eye.

Arsenal

Arsenal has issues all over the pitch, but especially in defensive areas. It has been a weakness for years, which is why links to players such as Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and PSG’s Thiago Silva make sense. The Gunners desperately need a successful window, or they risk falling even further behind the pack. Huge summer ahead for Arteta’s Arsenal.