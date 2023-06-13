Nathan Aké Reports to Orange

This article was last updated on June 13, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Aké Honored for Winning Champions League with Man City

Manchester City defender Nathan Aké received a warm welcome from his Dutch teammates at the Orange breakfast on Tuesday. Aké had won the UEFA Champions League with City last Saturday, after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the finals held in Porto, Portugal. Today he has joined the Dutch National Team in Zeist for their Nations League match against Croatia.

Aké Honored in Manchester with Teammates

On Monday evening, Aké and his teammates from Manchester City were honored at a reception in Manchester for winning the Champions League this year. Later that evening, he flew to Schiphol airport and then joined the national team in Zeist.

Dumfries Ready for Action

Denzel Dumfries was already in Zeist and connected with his teammates. He played for the entire 90 minutes in the Champions League final, but unfortunately, the Inter Milan wing-back experienced a minor setback and was replaced by Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after 75 minutes. Dumfries is expected to play for the Dutch team in their upcoming matches.

Matthijs de Ligt Out Due to Injury

Matthijs de Ligt, the Bayern Munich defender, suffered a calf injury in training on Saturday and will not play in the semi-final against Croatia. He will also miss the final and the match for third place on Sunday. Daley Blind has been named as his replacement in the team.

Orange Press Conference at 3 pm

Coach Ronald Koeman and skipper Virgil van Dijk will hold a press conference at 3 pm today, at De Kuip, Rotterdam, where the semi-final match against Croatia will be played tomorrow. The other semi-final match between Spain and Italy will be played on Thursday evening in Enschede.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.