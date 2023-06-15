Much-discussed Vinícius Junior to head new anti-racism committee at FIFA

This article was last updated on June 15, 2023

Much-discussed Vinícius to head new anti-racism committee at FIFA

Vinícius Júnior will lead FIFA’s new anti-racism committee. The 22-year-old forward of Real Madrid was often treated racist last season. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the new committee on Thursday.

“The committee will be made up of players who will propose tougher penalties for discriminatory behavior in football,” Infantino told Reuters.

Vinícius had to deal with racism several times last season. A month ago, he was racially abused by Valencia supporters, who also threw objects at him. The Brazilian went to get a story and initially refused to continue playing.

“Racism is normal in La Liga,” Vinicius wrote after the game social media. “The competition thinks it’s normal, the association too and the opponents encourage it. I’m sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi belongs today to racists.”

Infantino says tough action will be taken against such incidents in the future. “There will be no more football with racism in it. Matches must be stopped immediately if it happens. Enough is enough,” said the FIFA president.

