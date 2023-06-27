Toronto FC Announce Coaching Changes

This article was last updated on June 27, 2023

Toronto FC announced today that Head Coach & Sporting Director Bob Bradley has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Assistant Coach & Technical Director Mike Sorber has also been relieved of his duties.

“Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here. We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected,” said Toronto FC President Bill Manning.

Toronto FC named Bob Bradley the club’s Head Coach & Sporting Director on November 24, 2021, and during his tenure with the Club, the team compiled a 14-26-19 record.

Terry Dunfield Appointed Interim Head Coach

Terry Dunfield has been appointed interim Head Coach of Toronto FC. Dunfield brings more than 20 years of professional football experience, including time spent as a player in England with Shrewsbury Town and in Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Dunfield assumes the role of interim Head Coach from his current role as U17 Head Coach with Toronto FC Academy.

Impressive Background and Experience

Terry Dunfield’s appointment as interim Head Coach comes as no surprise, given his impressive background and experience in professional football. With over 20 years in the sport, Dunfield has gained valuable insights and knowledge that will undoubtedly contribute to the success of Toronto FC.

Having played for reputable clubs such as Shrewsbury Town in England and both Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Major League Soccer, Dunfield has developed a deep understanding of the game and has honed his skills on and off the field.

Furthermore, Dunfield’s current role as U17 Head Coach with Toronto FC Academy showcases his commitment to nurturing young talent and his ability to mentor players. This experience will be invaluable in guiding the team through this transitional period.

Bill Manning to Comment on the Changes

Toronto FC President Bill Manning will be available for further comment tomorrow, providing more details about the coaching changes and the club’s plans moving forward. Manning’s insight and perspective will shed light on the decision-making process behind the reliefs of Bob Bradley and Mike Sorber.

Next Steps for Toronto FC

With the announcement of Terry Dunfield as the interim Head Coach, Toronto FC is focused on regaining stability and building a strong foundation for future success. The club will be evaluating potential candidates for the permanent coaching positions and conducting a thorough search to find the right individuals who align with their vision and goals.

In the meantime, the players and coaching staff will be working diligently to improve performance on the field and deliver the results that both the fans and the organization expect. The coaching changes serve as a wake-up call and an opportunity for the team to come together, rally, and demonstrate their resilience.

