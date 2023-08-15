This article was last updated on August 15, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Spain’s Historic Qualification for World Cup Final

The Spanish football players qualified for the first time in history for the final of the World Cup in Auckland on Tuesday. The conqueror of the Orange Women defeated Sweden 2-1 in the semi-final after a hectic final phase.

Salma Paralluelo Opens the Score

Salma Paralluelo only opened the score for Spain nine minutes before the end. The substitute, who also scored the decisive goal against the Dutch, found the goal nine minutes before the end.

Equalizer by Rebecka Blomqvist

Rebecka Blomqvist equalized two minutes before the end and extra time seemed in the works. But in the final phase, Olga Carmona still gave the Spanish women the victory.

Spain’s Journey to the Final

Spain was responsible for the elimination of the Netherlands last Friday. The team of national coach Andries Jonker lost 2-1 in the quarterfinals after extra time. Sweden surprised the defending champion, the United States, in the eighth finals via penalties.

Spain will play against Australia or England in the final in Sydney on Sunday. The host country and the team of national coach Sarina Wiegman will face each other in the other semi-final on Wednesday. It starts at 12:00 (Dutch time) in Sydney.

Sweden’s Close Call Before Half-time

In the packed Eden Park, Spain started the game strongly and that quickly resulted in small opportunities. In the twelfth minute, Alba Redondo created the first danger with a header, but Amanda Ilestedt kept her goal clean.

Spain then continued to insist and was close to the opening goal a number of times. For example, a long shot by Carmona went just wide and Jennifer Hermoso just couldn’t head after a good pass by Aitana Bonmatí.

Sweden was hardly involved for a long time, but suddenly got the biggest chance of the game just before the break. After moderately defending Spain, Fridolina Rolfö was able to lash out from close range, but Catalina Coll kept her from scoring with a great save.

Paralluelo Gives Spain the Lead in a Crazy Final Phase

After the break, the first chances were for Sweden, but Spain then came back into the game better. That led to the biggest chance of the game twenty minutes before the end. Redondo missed twice, the last time while sitting.

The game went up and down, but a goal was not forthcoming for a long time. Until the 81st minute, in which Paralluelo introduced a crazy final phase. The nineteen-year-old attacker of FC Barcelona, ​​who came on shortly after the break for the invisible Alexia Putellas, hit from close range after moderate defending from Sweden.

Spain seemed to be on their way to the final, but two minutes from time Blomqvist leveled Sweden with a shot into the top corner. Extra time seemed to be in the works, but Carmona led her country to the final with a long shot over the crossbar.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.