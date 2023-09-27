Feyenoord Celebrates Historic Victory with 0-4 Win Against Ajax

This article was last updated on September 27, 2023

Feyenoord Makes History with Massive Away Win

In a stunning display of skill and dominance, Feyenoord emerged victorious in the halted Classic match with a resounding 0-4 win against their rivals, Ajax. Santiago Giménez stole the show with a remarkable hat trick, leaving the Amsterdam team reeling in defeat.

Giménez Seals the Deal

The match resumed in the 55th minute and it didn’t take long for Giménez to make his mark. Just minutes after the restart, he scored his third goal of the match, adding to his two previous goals from Sunday’s match. Igor Paixão also found the back of the net on Sunday, securing a comfortable 0-3 lead for Feyenoord.

A Historic Victory

This historic win marks the first time Feyenoord has achieved such a significant away victory against Ajax in a competition. It also equals the record for Ajax’s biggest home defeat in the Eredivisie, a 0-4 loss against PSV in 2005.

The Classic match had been halted on Sunday due to fireworks on the field, which escalated into disturbances outside the stadium. Concerns of potential riots loomed over Wednesday’s match, but the game proceeded without any further incidents. Feyenoord’s triumph in Amsterdam secures their second consecutive victory there this season.

Change in Fortunes

Feyenoord’s win propels them to third place in the Eredivisie, while Ajax, currently in the midst of a crisis, languishes in fourteenth place with only five points. Ajax will face RKC Waalwijk in an away match on Saturday, while Feyenoord will take on Go Ahead Eagles at home.

Ajax’s Attempt to Turn the Tide

Despite Feyenoord’s commanding 0-3 lead from Sunday, there was still some hope for Ajax to make a comeback. The Amsterdam team opted for a more attacking approach, starting with Chuba Akpom instead of defender Anass Salah-Eddine, who surprisingly played in the previous match.

Giménez Continues to Shine

It took only four minutes for Giménez to find the back of the net. Ajax’s defense, much like their performance on Sunday, faltered, allowing the ball to find its way to the Mexican striker, who seized the opportunity to score. Giménez’s third goal of the match took his season total to nine, solidifying his place as one of Feyenoord’s top scorers. He now joins the ranks of only six Feyenoord players to achieve a hat trick in the Classic.

Following Giménez’s goal, the tension that had lingered in the match quickly dissipated. Despite Ajax’s attempts, the empty Johan Cruijff ArenA failed to provide any real scoring opportunities for the home team.

Ueda’s Return and Feyenoord’s Dominance

Feyenoord had several chances to extend their lead through Paixão’s long-range shot, Gernot Trauner’s header that narrowly missed the target, and substitute Ondrej Lingr’s close-range attempt. Despite a flurry of substitutions from both teams, the score remained unchanged at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Striker Ayase Ueda also made his return to the pitch following an injury.

Feyenoord’s victory was well-deserved, as they outperformed their Amsterdam rivals in both halves of the match. Their recent success speaks to their strong form, having won their last five matches and scoring an impressive total of 23 goals.

Ajax Struggles with Continued Crisis

The defeat against Feyenoord only adds to the mounting crisis at Ajax. Prior to the match, Chairman Pier Eringa of the Ajax supervisory board announced his departure, shortly after technical director Sven Mislintat had made the same decision. With the loss, Ajax now finds themselves a mere two points away from the relegation zone.

Feyenoord’s historic victory serves as a testament to their skill and determination, while Ajax faces an uphill battle to reverse their declining fortunes.

