Katy Perry’s Nightmare is Coming True

Katy Perry's lips have been sealed since she divorced her 10 years older husband of 14 months, Russell Brand. She described their union as a colossal mistake, and hinted that she intended to keep the "real truth" hidden.

Russell Brand isn’t facing any criminal charges YET, despite being accused of sexual assault by a handful of women (some while he was married) and Katy is praying he resolves his potential issues without going to court.

Katy’s Concerns

Katy has already been told by legal counsel that she’s likely to be summoned to appear if a criminal case is filed, and the LAST thing she wants to do is testify. She does NOT want to get dragged into Russell’s troubles, but realizes she might NOT have a choice.

Possible Subpoena

Our source says that despite their messy split, Russell has let mutual pals know he may need to subpoena Katy to appear as a character witness and wants to do so before any potential prosecutor interviews her. Does he expect her to say good things about him and vouch for his character? This will be interesting.

