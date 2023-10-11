Wayne Rooney’s Ambitious Task

This article was last updated on October 11, 2023

Wayne Rooney has been appointed as the new manager of Birmingham City, with the task of guiding them back to the Premier League. The former striker, who signed a 3.5-year contract, takes over from John Eustace who was dismissed earlier this week. Rooney will be supported by former teammates Ashley Cole and John O’Shea in his coaching staff.

Ambitions and Expectations

Rooney expressed his excitement about the opportunity to lead Birmingham City and their ambition to return to the top flight of English football. He stated, “It is clear that they have a plan there and want to realize their ambitions. We are on the same page in terms of expectations. I have an idea of ​​how I want the team to play. We will work hard to make this happen.”

A New Challenge for Rooney

This appointment marks another chapter in Rooney’s managerial career, following stints at Derby County and D.C. United. It was reported in the English media that Rooney was a potential candidate for the Birmingham City job, and now the 37-year-old has the opportunity to prove himself at the Championship club.

The Club’s Ownership and Premier League Aspirations

Birmingham City has been under the ownership of American company Shelby Companies Limited since last summer. American football legend Tom Brady is one of the co-owners of the club. With their new manager in place, Birmingham City is determined to secure a return to the Premier League, where they last played in 2011.

The road to promotion will not be easy, as the Championship is known for its competitiveness and unpredictability. However, with Rooney at the helm, the club and its fans will be hoping for a successful campaign to elevate them back to the top flight of English football.

Rooney’s Illustrious Playing Career

Before transitioning into coaching, Rooney had a highly successful playing career. He represented clubs like Everton and Manchester United, becoming United’s all-time top scorer between 2004 and 2017. Rooney also holds the record for the most international appearances as an outfield player for England, with 120 caps.

