Legia Player Josué Pesqueira Reflects on AZ Arrest: Worst Evening of His Life

Introduction

Legia player, Josué Pesqueira, has shared his thoughts and emotions for the first time following his arrest on suspicion of assaulting AZ staff in Alkmaar last week. Pesqueira describes the incident as the worst evening of his life and expresses his anger and frustration over the ordeal.

The Night of Uncertainty and Fear

In an interview with Polish newspaper WP SportoweFakty, 33-year-old Pesqueira expresses his disbelief and trauma from the incident, stating, “It was a terrible evening. I have never experienced anything like this. And believe me, I’ve been through a lot in my life. I wouldn’t wish those hours of uncertainty and fear on my worst enemy.”

Arrest and Allegations

Pesqueira and his teammate, Radovan Pankov, were arrested after the Conference League match against AZ on suspicion of assaulting the AZ personnel. Although they were released after spending a night in jail, they are still considered suspects in the case.

Pesqueira firmly maintains his innocence, stating that he did nothing wrong. However, the Public Prosecution Service claims that the Legia players are guilty of a serious criminal offense.

Mental Recovery and Moving Forward

Even though Pesqueira and Pankov were allowed to return to Poland, the psychological impact of the incident continues to weigh heavily on Pesqueira. He acknowledges that it will take time for him to mentally recover from the traumatic experience. “I know I have to live with it, but I would like to get rid of it. Just like all the stuff I wore that night,” expresses Pesqueira.

Video Title: Legia Chairman Collides with Riot Police

The incident in Alkmaar is still a prominent topic of discussion in Poland. A video was released by Legia showing the chairman colliding with riot police at the players’ bus after the match with AZ, further fueling debates regarding the actions of the police.

The Lingering Effects on Pesqueira’s Personal Life

Pesqueira highlights the lasting impact the incident has had on his personal life. He reveals that he discarded his earrings, shoes, and outfit worn that night. However, he understands that the effects of the incident cannot be easily discarded from his life. Pesqueira shares that his daughter has been questioned by other children about why her father was incarcerated, further adding to his distress.

Polish Investigation into Dutch Police Actions

The incident in Alkmaar has triggered an investigation by the Polish Public Prosecution Service into the actions of the Dutch police during the match between AZ and Legia. Polish State Secretary Sebastian Kaleta has stated that the officers committed “several crimes.” This investigation signifies the ongoing controversy surrounding the incident.

Response from Dutch Justice Minister

Prior to the Polish investigation, outgoing Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz dismissed the criticism from Poland. She urged individuals to behave appropriately during football matches and not rely on the police for personal disputes.

Conclusion

Josué Pesqueira’s interview sheds light on the emotional toll and consequences he continues to experience following his arrest at AZ. The incident has left a lasting impact on the Legia player’s personal and professional life. As investigations unfold, the football community awaits further developments and hopes for a fair resolution.

