Beth Mead’s Comeback: England vs. Netherlands

November 21, 2023

Beth Mead returns to the England squad for the Nations League match against the Netherlands. The star player was called up for the first time by national coach Sarina Wiegman after a serious knee injury. Mead tore her anterior cruciate ligament in November last year and was sidelined for eleven months. Last month, the attacking midfielder made her return to her club Arsenal. England will play the Netherlands in a sold-out Wembley on December 1.

The Clash at Wembley

Mead will most likely compete in the iconic stadium in London against her partner Vivianne Miedema, who has also recently recovered from a serious knee injury. National coach Andries Jonker will announce his 23-man selection this week, but normally Miedema will be there. The match between England and the Netherlands promises to be a cracker. The Netherlands surprisingly won 2-1 against the reigning European champions in September and is therefore the leader in group A. England has three points less. In the event of a draw, the mutual result is decisive, so England must win, at least 2-0, to pass the Dutch in the rankings.

The Stakes

The group winner qualifies for the final round of the Nations League, in which two tickets for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris can be earned. After the match against England (December 1), the Dutch team concludes the Nations League with a crucial match against Belgium (December 5), which is surprisingly second after the sensational victory over England (3-2).

Standings in Group A Nations League

Netherlands 4-9 (+5)

Belgium 4-7 (4-7 (+1)

England 4-6 (0)

Scotland 4-1

