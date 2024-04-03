FC Twente to the Champions League

This article was last updated on April 3, 2024

A Renewed Vision: FC Twente’s Aspiration for the Champions League

After a hiatus of fourteen years, FC Twente is eyeing a return to the Champions League, propelling Enschede back on the global football map. Veteran player Ricky van Wolfswinkel makes it clear that this aspiration is not merely a pipe dream. “The Champions League return for FC Twente is within the realm of possibility. Hence, our focus for the remaining seven games is fully geared towards achieving this target,” he reveals.

The Race for the Premier League’s Top Spots

Currently placed third in the Premier League, FC Twente is scheduled to battle against SC Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Each triumph brings the players, led by striker Van Wolfswinkel and coach Joseph Oosting, a stride nearer to their objective; European football at its pinnacle.

In the Premier League, the top two teams directly earn a spot in the Champions League. As of now, FC Twente’s consistent performance places them within striking distance for the third position, which would open doors to the third preliminary round in Europe’s elite club competition.

Balancing Ambition with Humility

Although the club is brimming with ambition, coach Joseph Oosting stresses remaining grounded in the present. “Of course, participating in the Champions League is our collective aspiration. Yet, it is about striking the right balance and staying rooted in the present,” emphasizes the 52-year-old coach from Emmen.

Remaining humble doesn’t mean the club’s stellar run has been unnoticed. Larger clubs have taken note of Oosting’s successful tenure at Tukkers. Nevertheless, the coach’s primary focus remains to uplift the institution where he commenced his journey the previous summer.

Preparing for European Success

Oosting recounts the excitement and thrill coursing through the club during their European tour this season, particularly in the Conference League qualifying games.” We might have stumbled against Fenerbahçe, but the experience has primed us for the challenge that we anticipate in the Champions League preliminary rounds,” he jubilantly shares.

Veteran Van Wolfswinkel: The guiding Light

Experienced striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel, a seasoned European campaigner with prior stints at FC Utrecht, Sporting Portugal, Saint-Etienne, and Basel, brings a wealth of experience to nurture the fresher talent on the team. His conversations, centered around the allure of European football, motivate and inspire the younger players yet to experience the thrill of this level of competition.

Planning Personal & Team Success

Despite his success and considerable influence on the team, it remains uncertain whether Van Wolfswinkel will be part of FC Twente’s future. Discussions are ongoing about extending his expiring contract. Still, the striker asserts that his decision will not solely hinge on a Champions League ticket, but factors like health and personal enjoyment will also weigh in.

Ambition and Rumors: the Coach’s Perspective

Meanwhile, any speculation about Oosting’s potential move to Ajax, especially with rumors linking him as their possible new trainer, does not divert his focus away from the task at hand. His sole concern is to keep his team’s performance at a premium, starting with the game against Heerenveen.

We hope to see FC Twente’s dedicated efforts bear fruit, opening the gateway to exciting and challenging European football. It is a stirring prospect not just for the team, but for the fans and the city of Enschede.

