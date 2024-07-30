This article was last updated on July 30, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Willem II returns to the Premier League against Sparta without fanatical supporters

When Willem II returns to the Premier League, the Tilburg team’s second home match will be played without supporters on the KingSide, the section of the fanatic supporters. This concerns the home match against Sparta Rotterdam on August 31 (9 p.m.).

Willem II, which became champions in the first division last season, has agreed to a settlement proposal from the KNVB for repeatedly setting off fireworks during a match with SC Telstar.

KingSide season ticket holders cannot purchase tickets for other subjects against Sparta. Willem II also received a fine.

The club states in a press release: “Leave fireworks at home. They are not allowed in and around the stadium and it leads to heavy penalties that harm the club and well-intentioned supporters.”

Willem II starts the Premier League on August 10 with an away match against Feyenoord.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.