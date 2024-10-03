The Orange Women close the calendar year with exhibition matches against China and the US

This article was last updated on October 3, 2024

The Orange Women close this calendar year with practice matches against China and Olympic champion the United States. Both matches will be played in the Netherlands.

The team of national coach Andries Jonker will practice against China at Het Kasteel in Rotterdam on November 29. Five days later, the ADO Den Haag stadium forms the setting for the match against the US.

According to Jonker, China is a formidable opponent that has been among the best twenty countries in the world for years. He sees that practice match as preparation for the match against the US, number one in the world, four days later.

First against Indonesia and Denmark

The Dutch team will also practice against Indonesia on October 25 in Doetinchem, and the Netherlands will play against Denmark on October 29.

Who the Dutch team will face in the Nations League next year will be determined by draw on November 7. The draw for the European Championships, next summer in Switzerland, is on December 16.

