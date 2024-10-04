This article was last updated on October 4, 2024

EU countries agree to levy on Chinese electric cars

It is becoming more expensive to sell Chinese electric cars in the European Union. EU countries give the green light to introduce import duties on electric cars from China own industry to protect.

These are levies between 7.8 and 35.3 percent. The plan for this comes from the European Commission. He is concerned about the growing sales of cars from China that are produced with the help of the Chinese government.

Of all electric cars, 14 percent come from China. That market share is growing rapidly. In 2020 it was just under 2 percent. The United States and Canada have also imposed import duties on electric cars from China.

Germany votes against

The outcome of the European countries’ vote has not been made public. According to international media, ten countries voted in favor of the levies, including the Netherlands. Five countries voted against. Germany is also against. Car manufacturers such as Mercedes are selling more and more cars in China and fear possible countermeasures that China wants to impose. Twelve countries abstained from voting.

The duties lead to higher costs for Chinese car manufacturers. It remains to be seen whether customers will also notice this in the prices at the dealers. Manufacturers may also decide not to increase the sales price and settle for less profit.

Pork and brandy

Responding to the vote, China’s Ministry of Commerce said it opposes “unreasonable protectionist practices.” The country hopes to avoid the tariffs in talks with the European Union and says it has measures ready to protect the interests of Chinese companies.

The country has previously announced countermeasures. The country is considering imposing duties on pork and cognac. The country has also filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

