This article was last updated on October 4, 2024

Sabalenka loses again after fifteen victories, Muchová is again the tormentor

Karolína Muchová ended Aryna Sabalenka’s winning streak in the quarter-finals of the WTA tournament in Beijing. The Czech won 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 against the number two in the world, who had won fifteen matches in a row.

It should come as no surprise that it was Muchová who managed to stop Sabalenka’s run. The Czech, a semi-finalist at the US Open a month ago, had also won the last two matches with the Belarusian – both in 2023.

Once again Sabalenka had no answer to the varied play of her opponent, although she won eight of the nine games from 1-1 in the second set. In set three, the winner of the tournament in Cincinnati and the US Open, respectively, gave away a 2-0 and 4-2 lead.

