Composer, hitmaker and Luv’ founder Hans van Hemert (79) has passed away

Music producer Hans van Hemert passed away today at the age of 79. This is what his family told De Telegraaf. Van Hemert created the pop group Luv’ in the 1970s and was a composer for Ramses Shaffy, Liesbeth List and André Hazes, among others. Van Hemert suffered from cancer.

Van Hemert received the Buma Lifetime Achievement Award for his entire oeuvre in 2016. In addition to Luv’, he brought together several musicians, such as the duo Sandra & Andres and Mouth & MacNeal. For the latter group he wrote the world hit How Do You Do together with composer Harry van Hoof.

The song We love Oranje by André Hazes also comes from Van Hemert. He also produced songs for Children for Children, including the classic Meidengroep.

On Instagram writes Patty Brard, who was part of the pop group Luv’, that she is grateful for the opportunities Van Hemert gave her at the beginning of her career. “I wish his dear wife Willy and the children and grandchildren a lot of strength and love.”

Inspiration for Eminem

A few months ago Van Hemert was still there in the news because the world-famous American rapper Eminem had used a melody of his. Van Hemert said: “It doesn’t get any better.” It was the song Lucifer by Eminem, which used the melody from Land of Milk and Honey by Mouth & MacNeal.

In 2007, Van Hemert was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He underwent several treatments. In 2023, the music producer was informed that aggressive metastases had been discovered.

