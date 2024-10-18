This article was last updated on October 18, 2024

Kiki Bertens replaces Tamaëla against Slovenia as captain at the Billie Jean King Cup

Kiki Bertens replaces captain Elise Tamaëla for the upcoming meeting of the Dutch tennis players with Slovenia in the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup. Due to private circumstances, Tamaëla will not go to the Slovenian city of Belenje.

Bertens is normally assistant coach of the Billie Jean King Cup team, but is now moving on. In Slovenia she is assisted by KNLTB coach Ralph Kok.

Bertens can call on the best players in the Netherlands in the play-offs on November 15 and 16. Arantxa Rus, Suzan Lamens, Arianne Hartono and Demi Schuurs are part of the selection.

If the Dutch team wins, the tennis players will qualify for the qualifying rounds in April 2025, where a ticket can be earned for the finals at the end of 2025.

“I am happy that we are going to Slovenia with our strongest team,” Tamaëla said on Friday when the selection was announced. “It’s great that our best players have made themselves available to play for the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup.”

