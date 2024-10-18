This article was last updated on October 18, 2024

One Direction members ‘completely devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death

The members of One Direction are “completely devastated” by the death of their bandmate Liam Payne, they said in a joint response to social media let us know.

“We are absolutely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. We will have more to say later when everyone is able,” wrote Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik. “Now we take a moment to grieve and process the loss of our brother, whom we loved dearly.”

The British men will cherish “forever” the memories they shared with 31-year-old Liam, they write. “Our thoughts go out to his family, his friends and the fans who loved him as we did. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”

Harry Styles also wrote a personal message Instagram. “The years we spent together remain the fondest of my life,” Styles wrote.

‘Heart broken’

Payne’s family also released a statement. “Our hearts are broken,” the family said. “We will forever hold Liam’s memory in our hearts. We remember him for his kind, funny and brave spirit. We support each other as best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space during this terrible time.”

Many artists who have worked with Payne have also expressed shock. Rita Ora, Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Charlie Puth, rapper Juicy J and society star Paris Hilton, among others, expressed their sadness on social media.

One Direction was extremely popular for years and scored hits with songs such as What Makes You Beautiful and Night Changes. Malik left the band in 2015. In early 2016, the remaining members announced that they would be taking an indefinite hiatus.

