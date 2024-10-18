This article was last updated on October 18, 2024

US charges Indian secret agent with murder plots

US prosecutors are charging a former Indian secret agent with plotting to assassinate a Sikh activist in New York.

39-year-old Vikash Yadav is said to have recruited his compatriot Nikhil Gupta last year to have the American-Canadian Sikh activist of Indian descent killed. Yadav is also said to have told his compatriot Gupta where the activist lives and told him about his daily doings.

In addition, secret agent Yadav is said to have sent his fellow countryman Gupta to a man he could hire for the murder, not knowing that this was an informant for the American anti-drug organization DEA. Gupta offered the informant $100,000 for the murder, including $15,000 as a down payment.

It was not implemented because the American government raised the matter with that of India. The American Public Prosecution Service brought the plans last November in public. Gupta had already been arrested in Prague and extradited from the Czech Republic to the US.

Fugitive

Yadav is still on the run. The US State Department learned from Indian investigators that he is no longer employed by the Indian government. He probably lives in India.

The intended victim, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is committed to an independent Sikh state. Sikhs are a religious minority living mainly in the Indian state of Punjab. India considers him a terrorist.

Murders in Canada

Canada also accuses India of plotting the murders of Sikhs. In those cases too, India would like to have the murders carried out by criminals.

This week, Canada decided to deport six Indian diplomats. There is said to be sufficient evidence that they were involved in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year in a suburb of Vancouver, Canada.

