This article was last updated on October 17, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Football players FC Twente fearlessly look ahead to a duel with ‘assassin’ Chelsea

The football players of FC Twente are confidently looking forward to the Champions League match against Chelsea. The English top club will visit Enschede on Thursday evening. Does Twente have a chance of a good result?

“We are the underdog, it’s that simple,” says coach Joran Pot. “We are already very happy that such an opponent is coming this way. That means that we are making good progress.”

FC Twente qualified for the group stage of the Champions League (introduced three years ago) for the first time. The first match against Celtic was won 2-0, which means that the Tukkers are at the top of the group after one round. Chelsea won 3-2 against Real Madrid.

Football players FC Twente have Champions League itch

Captain Danique van Ginkel also knows that after the victory over Celtic, an opponent of a different caliber now awaits. “The level of Chelsea, then you are talking about the top. That will certainly be different. But it is nice to see where you stand.”

Van Ginkel is not afraid of last season’s semi-finalist. “I expect that there will also be opportunities to get a result against Chelsea. We know what to expect from them, but it will certainly be different in terms of intensity. If we reach our level with the ball, we can always create opportunities. “

Coach Pot also sees opportunities. “If we reach our level, we can make it difficult for Chelsea. We have to do well with the little things we have talked about. We are not just here to play a nice match, we also want to ultimately see if we can get a result.” to take.”

Seeing Kaptein again

The match is also a reunion with Wieke Kaptein. The 19-year-old midfielder switched from FC Twente to Chelsea this summer. For the reigning national champions, she had a starting place in the match against Real Madrid and in the London derby against Arsenal (2-1 win).

Van Ginkel has been in contact with her former teammate. “Not about the setup or things like that. But she likes to be back here and we of course like to see Wieke again.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.