Zestra: as close to a female aphrodisiac as you can get

I've heard of zest for life; now it's Zestra for life? This is old story about a so-called Viagra for women but it's probably new to you so let's start at the beginning.

Zestra is an "arousal gel". Applied topically to the outside of the female genitalia, it produces within five minutes a pleasant tingling warming sensation that lasts up to 40 minutes. This feeling is known under the now trademarked expression the "Zestra Rush". Aphrodisiacs have always been in question, being more myth than fact, but apparently two clinical trials have supported the notion that use of the product heightens a woman's sense of touch and her loveual satisfaction.

While the development of the product dates back to the early 1990s, it has been on the market since 2003, available without prescription. According to the instructions, the gel is to be applied to the clitoris and the labia. The botanical ingredients represent nothing harmful to the human body and can come in contact with the vagina itself but it is recommended to use the product externally. Of course, as with anything, it is also recommended to not use the product if you are suffering from any ailment such as yeast infection, skin conditions, or allergies. Pregnant or lactating women should not use it. FYI: While the product apparently doesn't taste terrible, it doesn't taste good exactly. Oral love should be performed before its application not after.

I immediately wondered if this product would work for men and while I couldn't find any mention of this, the product's web site does state: Many women report that when using Zestra during intercourse, their partner also experiences greater loveual satisfaction. In talking about one's partner, I also note that the company warns that latex condoms should not be used with this product but polyurethane condoms are okay.

So just what is all the hubbub about? The web site AskMen has an article which seems to answer the question in its title: "Make Her Orgasm… Guaranteed" written by Diane Forsyth. That's quite a statement to make but should I give more credence to it considering the author is a woman herself?

The unique ingredients in Zestra, when blended together, serve to increase blood flow and nerve transmission in the given area — in this case, the female genitalia. Now keep in mind that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is simply intended to help women who would otherwise have a difficult time reaching intense pleasure or orgasm to do so more effortlessly.

But we're not always talking about partnered love.

And, it's not just for women with arousal difficulties, it's also a fantastic recreational product for women, because it makes vaginal orgasms easier to reach.

Pamela Madsen, Fertility/love Educator/Coach,Speaker,Founder American Fertility Assn, and author of Shameless (Amazon), reviewed Zestra back in January 2012 in a charming video she posted on her YouTube channel. Ms. Madsen is an infectiously bubbly personality and I am sure you will be as amused as I was when she makes an analogy by showing us her shoes towards the end of the clip.

Uploaded by ThePamelaMadsen on Jan 12, 2012

Pamela Madsen Talking About Zestra

Compare the ordinary shoes with the "Zestra Rush" shoes.



Reviews

from Amazon

This really works!! by D. Henderson "David and Jill" – May 20/2010

I heard about Zestra on Dr. Oz so I thought I would give it a try. To say this product is wonderful is an understatement. I have never in my life had so much fun. My hubby was very happy and we both agree that it is worth the money. I used 1/2 the packet and felt it was plenty. I started noticing 'sensations' about 4 minutes after I applied the oil. By 10 minutes I was ready to attack my husband. Poor guy. 😉

Excellent Product! by Lizbro – July 11, 2012

Like some of the previous reviews…not all products are for all women! If you are post menapausal and give the lotion 3-5 minutes it should make a difference. I'm orgasmic…it just makes it easier and more intense!!!

ah-may-ZING! by Jenna McCarthy "www.jennamccarthy.com" (California) – March 7, 2012

I write about and review loveual enhancement products for national magazines and Zestra is the ONLY one I buy/use repeatedly. As in, ALL THE TIME. I am shocked by the negative reviews I see here (hmmmmm, jealous competitors perhaps???). If there's a sure-thing loveual aid on the planet, this is it. It works quickly and very, very effectively. Arousal issues? TRY THIS STUFF. You will be amazed. I prefer the bottle to the packets because it's easy to use, convenient and lasts forever. As for the auto-delivery, you can cancel it at any time (although trust me, you won't want to run out once you've tried it) so that shouldn't be a big deal. Expensive, really? A couple bucks for mind-blowing love every time? I'll happily fork that over for the rest of my life.

But, there are a number of negative reviews. The product smells bad. The product doesn't work. The packaging is difficult to open and once open you have a difficult time resealing it if you only want to use half an application. The consistency of the gel is more liquid and you better be prepared to deal with a bit of a mess. However whatever the complaints are, there seems to be enough good reviews to make anybody curious. I know I am.

Final Word

I read the prospectus. I watched Pamela Madsen's video and her assessment of the product. I read some of the user groups. I have just one question. Does this stuff work for guys? I wouldn't mind wearing a nice pair of shoes myself. Is this where I make some sort of joke about spending a long time in the bathroom only to have somebody knock at the door inquiring about how long I'm going to be and I shout back, "Coming!" Wait. Is that spelled with a U?

The product can be purchased from the official web site although I believe the shipping is only for the States. The web site lists various retail stores in States where the product can be purchased directly. In Canada, Zestra can be purchased from Well.Ca, an online service. (This link also has comments both pro and con.)

Well ladies, it would seem that you now have something else which you can add to your arsenal of pleasure products alongside the rabbit, Ben Wa balls, Kegel exerciser, and your Sybian. (yeah, go look that one up) If all us guys are feeling a little left out of the loop, there is hope as the tag line for another relatively new product is: "It takes two to tango, but only one to Tenga."

So until I get an answer to my question or I slap down my credit card and answer the question myself, I guess I'll have to stick with "zest for life".

Click HERE to read more from William Belle

References

more videos below

Wikipedia: Zestra

Zestra is an arousal gel for women that claims to increase loveual pleasure.

official web site: Zestra

Google search: "zestra rush"

WebMD search: Zestra

Journal of love & Marital Therapy: Volume 29, Supplement 1, 2003

Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double Blind, Crossover Design Trial of the Efficacy and Safety of Zestra for Women in Women With and Without Female loveual Arousal Disorder

[This report costs $99.]

Abstract

Zestra for Women is a botanical feminine massage oil formulated to enhance female loveual pleasure and arousal when applied to the vulva. We conducted this randomized, double-blinded, crossover study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Zestra for Women compared to placebo oil in 10 women with and 10 women without female loveual arousal disorder (FSAD) in conditions of home use in conjunction with loveual activities. Subjects were screened by physical examination, love therapist interviews, and questionnaires. We randomized qualified subjects to treatment paths and gave them 5 doses of test article and diaries to use at home. At Visit 2, we assessed them by questionnaires and gave them 5 doses of crossover test article and diaries to use at home. At the final visit, we assessed them with questionnaires. We assessed safety by adverse event reports and primary efficacy by responses to a diary question regarding satisfaction with arousal. Secondary efficacy instruments included remaining diary questions, recall-based questionnaires, global assessment questions, and a consumer-testing questionnaire. All 20 subjects completed the study. Three subjects reported single incidences of mild genital burning sensations lasting 5-30 min after use of Zestra for Women. Both normal and FSAD women showed statistically significant improvements, relative to placebo, in level of arousal, level of desire, satisfaction with arousal, genital sensation, ability to have orgasms, and loveual pleasure. Although FSAD women showed greater magnitude of response, the presence of FSAD had no effect on response rates. Zestra for Women was just as effective in women using selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants as in women not using antidepressants. Zestra for Women improved loveual function in normal and FSAD women under conditions of home use.

Journal of love & Marital Therapy: Volume 36, Issue 1, 2010

Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Parallel Design Trial of the Efficacy and Safety of Zestra® in Women With Mixed Desire/Interest/Arousal/Orgasm Disorders

[This report costs $99.]

Abstract

Over 256 women, age 21 to 65, with acquired mixed female loveual disorders participated in a 16-week randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study of Zestra®, a topical botanical preparation. Routine outcome instruments measured efficacy and safety. Zestra® was well tolerated. The only significant safety finding was mild-to-moderate genital burning seen only in Zestra®-treated subjects (14.6%). Zestra® provided significant desire, arousal, and treatment satisfaction benefits for a broadly generalized group of women with loveual difficulties.

Uploaded by zestra on Oct 14, 2009

What Zestra Does: The Clinically-Proven Zestra Rush™

Semprae Laboratories CEO and President explain the Zestra Rush™ and how it changes womens lives.



official web site: Naked in a Fishbowl

Naked in a Fishbowl is the award-winning live sitcom and hit Off-Broadway show that follows the lives of six friends in New York City. With hilarious and bare-naked honesty, each episode is broadcast online, blurring the lines between theatre, television, and the web.

Uploaded by NakedInAFishbowl on Nov 17, 2011

Naked in a Fishbowl: The girls orgasm with a little help from Zestra

See what happens when Bonnie and the girls meet Zestra for the first time. This is a short clip from our episode: "The Quest for Zestra", Season 7, Episode 5.



2012-10-11