Jenna Marbles: What Girls / Guys Think About During Sex

Jenna Mourey (born September 15, 1986), more commonly known by her pseudonym Jenna Marbles, is an American entertainer and YouTube personality. (Wikipedia)

Early life

Jenna Mourey was born and raised in Almost Canada / Rochester, New York, where she graduated from Brighton High School in 2004. She attended Suffolk University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Psychology, and later attended Boston University for her Masters of Education in Sport Psychology and Counseling.

YouTube videos

Mourey's video "How To Trick People Into Thinking You're Good Looking" had over 5.3 million views in its first week. Her video "How To Avoid Talking To People You Don't Want To Talk To" was featured in an August article in the New York Times and ABC News, in which she was quoted as saying, "I'm sick and tired of guys thinking that just because I showed up at a club or a dance or a bar, that I want to have their genitalia touching my backside." The video had approximately 31 million views as of June 19, 2013. She uploads a new video to her YouTube channel every Wednesday.

Uploaded on Nov 9, 2011 by JennaMarbles

What Girls Think About During Sex



Uploaded on Nov 16, 2011 by JennaMarbles

What Guys Think About During Sex



References

YouTube: Jenna Marbles

Facebook: Jenna Marbles

Twitter: Jenna Marbles

Tumblr: Jenna Marbles

Blog: Jenna Marbles

My name is Jenna Mourey, most of you probably know me as Jenna Marbles, maker of the YouTube videos on the internet machine. I'm originally from Upstate New York, Rochester to be exact (close your eyes and imagine Canada, it's just like that except according to the people that drew the boundaries separating countries, it's America, but I disagree). I moved to Boston where I attended undergraduate school at Suffolk University, obtaining a BS in Psychology and stayed for graduate school where I received a Masters in Sport Psychology and Counseling from Boston University. Then I decided it was time to be a grown up and worked a bunch of random jobs for a while, none of which required being an actual grown up. I started to make some YouTube videos and I guess people liked them so I just kept doing it. I have two awesome dogs named Mr. Marbles and Kermit, a chihuahua and an italian greyhound. They don't really help me do anything like hold cameras, edit, etc., which is the whole reason I hired them, but they are too cute to fire so I keep them around, they make a lot of cameos. That is the end of chapter 5. Stay tuned for chapters 6, 7, and 8 part 1 called Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Wait I'm confused. Where am I? What is my life about?

Commentary

Pop Culture? More Like Poop Culture – Mar 1/2013

Artifact Analysis I: Jenna Marbles, Role Model? by Trista Wolter

Now, I realize that this paper has been mostly me arguing with myself as to whether or not I consider her a good role model. Parts of me want to be like, “Shit yeah, she’s hilarious!” But the mother of a daughter in me is like, “Hmm, do I really want my daughter growing up to idolize people like this?” The answer is yes. I’d rather have her idolizing some potty-mouthed girl who doesn’t take life too seriously and promotes monogamy than some trashy actress that has serious drug problems, or pop stars that admittedly sleep around.

mayah doesn't like titles – Nov 2/2012

Jenna Marbles is One of My Favorite Feminists…? by mayahdoesntlikeusernames

So remember that maybe a year or two ago when everyone discovered Jenna Marbles? I watched a few of her videos, subscribed to her channel because “lol. THIS CHICK.” But then after I watched a few more videos, I unsubscribed because I thought she was obnoxious and kind of slutty. It made me angry that people on the internet thought she was the epitome of youtube hilarity when there were other better quality youtubers who made “truly” humorous videos.

But recently I have realized that not only do I like Jenna Marbles, but I also really respect her.

Click HERE to read more from William Belle