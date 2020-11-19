Pfizer’s Unprecedented Vaccine Experiment

With the recent news that Pfizer has developed a vaccine that is certain to save humanity from a sure death thanks to COVID-19, a recent letter from a former high-level Pfizer insider to the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care is most timely…and, at the same time, somewhat frightening.

As background, the author of the letter, Dr. Michael Yeadon, has the following qualifications:

As you can see from his resume, Dr. Yeadon spent 16 years at Pfizer Research and Development as its Chief Scientific Officer and a total of 6 years and 10 months as Vice President in Pfizer's Global Research and Development department. As further background, Dr. Yeadon worked on his PhD in Pharmacology at the University of Surrey between 1985 and 1988 where he studied the central nervous system and peripheral pharmacology of the effect of opioids on respiration. Obviously, he is highly qualified to weigh in on Pfizer (as an insider) and the company's research and development culture and the development of a very novel and unprecedented vaccine for a coronavirus.

Here is a list of some of the research Dr. Yeadon has been part of:

Now, let's look at the aforementioned letter (all bolds are mine) to one of the United Kingdom's most influential politicians, Matt Hancock who, by the way, has these qualifications to be in charge of the nation's health care system:

Dear Mr. Hancock,

I have a degree in Biochemistry & Toxicology & a research based PhD in pharmacology. I have spent 32 years working in pharmaceutical R&D, mostly in new medicines for disorders of lung & skin. I was a VP at Pfizer & CEO of a biotech I founded (Ziarco – acquired by Novartis). I’m knowledgeable about new medicine R&D.

I have read the consultation document. I’ve rarely been as shocked & upset.

All vaccines against the SARS-COV-2 virus are by definition novel. No candidate vaccine has been in development for more than a few months.

If any such vaccine is approved for use under any circumstances that are not EXPLICITLY experimental, I believe that recipients are being misled to a criminal extent.

This is because there are precisely zero human volunteers for whom there could possibly be more than a few months past-dose safety information. My concern does not arise because I have negative views about vaccines (I don’t), Instead, it’s the very principle that politicians seem ready to waive that new medical interventions at this, incomplete state of development- should not be made available to subjects on anything other than an explicitly experimental basis. That’s my concern.

And the reason for that concern is that it is not known what the safety profile will be, six months or a year or longer after dosing.

You have literally no data on this & neither does anyone else.

It isn’t that I’m saying that unacceptable adverse effects will emerge after longer intervals after dosing. No: it is that you have no idea what will happen yet, despite this, you’ll be creating the impression that you do.

Several of the vaccine candidates utilise novel technology which have not previously been used to create vaccines. There is therefore no long term safety data which can be pointed to in support of the notion that it’s reasonable to expedite development & to waive absent safety information on this occasion.

I am suspicious of the motives of those proposing expedited use in the wider human population. We now understand who is at particularly elevated risk of morbidity & mortality from acquiring this virus.

Volunteers from these groups only should be provided detailed information about risk / benefit, including the sole point I make here. Only if informed consent is given should any EXPERIMENTAL vaccine be used.

I don’t trust you. You’ve not been straightforward & have behaved appallingly throughout this crisis.

You’re still doing it now, misleading about infection risk from young children. Why should I believe you in relation to experimental vaccines?

Dr. Michael Yeadon

Let's close with this interview with Michael Yeadon from September 2020 weighing in on the current COVID-19 PCR-RT test being used by governments around the world to justify relocking us down:

I don't believe that I need to say any more. Since March 2020, we have all been part of a massive and unprecedented experiment on humanity, both socially and pharmaceutically.

