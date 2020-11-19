Best Entireworld Sale

When Entireworld called, we answered. When the iconic loungewear brand graciously offered an R29-exclusive discount, we accepted. Starting now and lasting for the next 24 hours (ending tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST), you lucky readers can score 20% off Entireworld’s ENTIRE organic sweater collection (with promo code SWEATERWEATHER). The eco-friendly label is a fashion focal point for what it describes as “non-boring basics” and what we like call wardrobe revolutionaries; we’re talking everything from cozy alpaca blends to very soft organic cotton, superfine wool, oh-so-luxe cashmere, and every other material that magnetizes your sweater sleeve to your cheek like you’re starring in a fabric softener commercial. We’d advise adding-to-cart fast during this day-long window of magical markdowns because we wouldn’t be surprised if a few items go completely out of stock. Below, peep a few of our favorite (not-yet-sold-out) styles to use that special limited-time discount on — and shop the full selection here.

The Tiny Sweater $125 $100

This little crew neck is Entireworld’s best selling sweater and for a good reason: it’s made with 100% superfine wool and crafted to be “not too light” but also “not too warm.” It’s the true neutral in The Alignment System of sweaters and comes in 5 different colors.

Peruvian Crew $225 $180

Where there’s an oversize sweater there’s a cute outfit. This 70% baby alpaca wool jumper is the perfect piece to snuggle up in on chilly days. It has a long and loose fit that you can throw on top of any pair of pants, skirt, or whatever and leave the house looking dashing. Easy, simple, and, now, 20% off.

