Best Personalized Necklaces

There's one element that makes for the ultimate holiday gift-giving moment: a personal touch. As the cliché goes, it's really the thought that counts. What better way, then, to knock this goal off your holiday prep list than with a personalized present featuring your giftee's very own initials? Not only is a monogrammed necklace a great wardrobe addition, but it shows that you've gone and picked the gift out just for the person you're giving it to.

The best part of it all is that whether you're looking to keep it sleek and simple with one little letter or you've got your eye on something a bit more extravagant (a touch of diamond, anyone?), there really is a style plus a price point for everyone — and we've lined up an exemplary collection of them ahead.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Tiary Oh Halo There Roped Necklace, $, available at Tiary

Wonther Initial Necklace, $, available at Wolf & Badger

Trendsmax Initial Letter Pendant Necklace, $, available at Amazon Fashion

Tiny Tags Sterling Silver Monogram Dog Tag Necklace, $, available at Tiny Tags

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results