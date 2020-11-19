Best Black Friday Mattress Sales

Hey, you! Yes, you, the one snuggling up on top of your regular old bed, wishing it was a fluffy-yet-supportive-snuggle cloud. We've got good news for you: As part of the year-end sales extravaganza known as Black Friday (and don't forget about Cyber Monday!), a slew of the internet's most luxurious home and bedding companies are parading out serious markdowns on top-notch mattresses. And, that's not all: you won't have to wait until next week to make your affordable bed dreams come true.

With big-name brands like Saatva and Casper already running promotions on mattresses that were practically made for tryptophan-induced slumbers, Netflix binges, and the occasional WFH spot (if you're having that kind of a morning), the deals are already ripe for the carting. Plus, mega-retailers including Wayfair are getting in on the early-bird bedtime fun by slashing prices on well-known brands such as Sealy and Serta. Considering all the increased amount of time we've been spending indoors, now's the ideal time to upgrade that old sleeping situation from meh to magnificent for a limited-time steal. Ahead, scroll your way into dreamland with the early Black Friday mattress deals you will want to snooze (not lose) on.

Wayfair

Dates: Now – 12/4

Deal: Up to 70% off select mattresses

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Wayfair

Sealy Sealy 12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Wayfair

Helix

Dates: Limited time

Deal: Save up to $200 off mattresses + get two free Dream Pillows

Promo Code: BLACKFRIDAY100 for any mattress; BLACKFRIDAY150 when you spend $1,250; BLACKFRIDAY200 when you spend $1,750

Shop Helix

Helix Twilight Mattress, $, available at Helix

Plush Beds

Dates: Now – 11/27

Deal: Get $1,250 off bedroom mattresses + a free luxury sheet set

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Plush Beds

Plush Beds Organic Latex Mattress: The Botanical Bliss®, $, available at Plush Beds

Saatva

Dates: Now – 11/23

Deal: Get $200 off any purchase of $1000 or more

Promo Code: CYBERPRE2020

Shop Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

