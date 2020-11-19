Best Gifts For Men

Here's what holiday-season prep looks like in 2020: find the most stylish cards; prepare your brain for awkward office Zoom bashes; match your kippah to your face mask; consult savvy gift guides when shopping for the people you care about — and, chances are, that will include a man (or two). But, what does a gift guide for Men™ look like in 2020? The gender binary has never been bendier in e-tailer shopping, thank goddess. So, at the risk of gendering a power drill that’s just trying to live, I decided to ask a bunch of choice dudes, simply, what were the best gifts they've ever received.

The men who answered touched identities from entrepreneur to artist, parent, soccer fan, stoner, and fashion fanatic. Some had a few recs, but most had an admittedly hard time recalling material presents past. In the category of intangibles, “Life…thanks, mom” was a stand-out — as was, "My surprise 21st Bday. Best gift, because that memory will be with me forever." Aw. Make what you will of that bite-sized Pew study. I, personally, found the men's emphasis on #feels instead of material to be reassuring. Keep that in mind as you pour over the gadgets and gizmos featured ahead — because it really is the thought that counts. Well, that, and cool-as-hell pocket synthesizers.

Tiki Double Old Fashioned Glass Set

Who it's for: Aryan is a comedian with a love of all things retro. "My best gift recently has to be from my roommate," he says, "They got me a set of Golden Girls tiki mugs and it's amazing." Bar cart swag is a classic move for holiday presents, and this glass tiki-ware set is a chic take on the kitsch classic.

Libbey Tiki Double Old Fashioned Glass Set, $, available at Amazon

Portable Synthesizer

Who it's for: Scott is a tech-savvy musician who is always in-the-know on cool gadgets. Like pocket synthesizers. "The retro-style ones look cool," he says, "but this one is a way better gift." Not only does it have multiple real synthesizer engines and a wavetable, but it also has FM, subtractive synthesis, and physically modeled strings.

Teenage Engineering Teenage Engineering PO-14 Pocket Operator Sub Bass Synt, $, available at Amazon

A Bright Beanie

Who it's for: Gift a guy in your life — your brother, your nephew, or your cousin — a fresh beanie he can roll up as many times (or not) as he’d like.

Gap Rib Beanie, $, available at Gap

Hand Delivered Flowers

Who it's for: David is a filmmaker with a sweeping imagination and appreciation for life's aesthetic joys. "As a man, (even a gay one) I don’t ever get flowers," he says, "My friend Sherise sent me some for my birthday. She lives in Spain so getting live flowers from her (even though they were obviously through a local vendor) felt like the distance was cut between us."

Urban Stems The Prism, $, available at Urban Stems

L'ombre dans L'eau Eau de Toilette

Who it's for: Nathanael is a Paris-based artist and model with a wonderfully eclectic wardrobe. That he suggested this Diptyque fragrance makes so much sense — it's layered with a dynamic array of scents, like rose petals, fruit trees, and blackcurrant.

Diptyque L'ombre dans L'eau Eau de Toilette 1.7 oz., $, available at Bloomingdale's

