What Happened To Michael Madsen?

The Reservoir Dogs star arrived for his hand and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theater and very few people showed up (Covid?) to watch. Madsen had two men helping him walk to the microphone and he appeared to be roaring drunk. He rambled hoarsely about how he “hit his head” and just got out of the hospital so he almost didn’t make it. Then he noticed his wife DeAnna siting in the sparse audience and he looked pleasantly surprised. He apologized to her for “all the bad things that happened in the last few days” said “I’m glad you’re here” and told her he loved her. Two guys helped him stagger over to the square of wet concrete and with their help, he signed and added his handprints. DeAnna was pulled over to pose with him for photos, but when the event ended they appeared to go their separate ways. Looks like she has to put up with a lot…

