North West Is Already Wearing Wigs

Kim Kardashian is now teaching her seven year old daughter North the joy of wearing wigs. North has been watching her mom and aunts flaunting wigs since she was born, so it seems like a very natural thing to her. She already wears heels. Kim was criticized when North wore makeup for Christmas photos last year and dad Kanye West banned it. Most people would cringe at the idea of getting a child dependent on wigs. What’s next for the second grader? False eyelashes? Eyebrow sculpting? North DOES look cute in ads for Kim’s Skims collection for kids and she’s growing up fast…

PHOTO: Instagram

